Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMTC shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

In other news, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $77,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,152.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $159,444.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,157.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 530.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMTC stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $32.84 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $680.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.09.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.06%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

