Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. Brooks Automation has a 1-year low of $23.02 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $136,653.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 75.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 6,038.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 213.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 43.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

