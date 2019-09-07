Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) Receives $24.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

BPY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Brookfield Property Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,897,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,025 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $40,378,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,818,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,028 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,883,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,626,000 after purchasing an additional 778,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,328,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,145,000 after purchasing an additional 714,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. 414,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,876. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.60%. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

