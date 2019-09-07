Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,191 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $15,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,943,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,702 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,631,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,918,000 after acquiring an additional 962,098 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,535,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,162,000 after acquiring an additional 814,234 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,603,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,749,000 after acquiring an additional 413,425 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,207,000. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.50 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.41.

BIP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.33. 381,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,587. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $48.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,597.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 340.68%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.