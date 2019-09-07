Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.92.

BKD stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,301,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

