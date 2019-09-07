Brokerages Set ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target at $94.71

Shares of ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSAT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In other ViaSat news, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Stenbit sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $97,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,278 shares of company stock valued at $16,022,989 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in ViaSat in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViaSat during the second quarter worth $1,289,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 156.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 62.1% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.32. The company had a trading volume of 220,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,068. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.19 and a beta of 0.89. ViaSat has a 52 week low of $55.93 and a 52 week high of $97.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day moving average is $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.02 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ViaSat will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

