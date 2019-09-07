Brokerages Set Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) Price Target at $10.63

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.63.

PGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Progenics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 798,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,767. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $404.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.78.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 339.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.17%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Velan Capital, L.P. acquired 130,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $563,860.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 612,306 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,233 in the last ninety days. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 1,825.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 437.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and other technologies to target, diagnose, and treat cancer cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate for the treatment of iobenguane scan positive, unresectable, and locally advanced or metastatic pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma for adult and pediatric patients; PyL, a clinical-stage fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted PET/CT imaging agent for prostate cancer; and 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small molecule, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.