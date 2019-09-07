Brokerages Set PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Price Target at $24.33

PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on PlayAGS to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Union Gaming Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PlayAGS from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of AGS stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 240,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,287. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.47. PlayAGS has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $31.70.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $74.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. PlayAGS’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PlayAGS will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Chibib bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimo Akiona bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,028 shares of company stock valued at $313,353 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

