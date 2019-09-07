Brokerages Set NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Target Price at $3,450.67

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,450.67.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3,642.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NVR from $3,500.00 to $3,725.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore raised NVR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on NVR from $3,580.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other news, CEO Paul C. Saville sold 20,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,502.83, for a total transaction of $70,056,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,070,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 1,950 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,581.49, for a total value of $6,983,905.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,701,492.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,561 shares of company stock valued at $114,955,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $71,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $64.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,649.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,082. NVR has a 12 month low of $2,040.71 and a 12 month high of $3,749.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,501.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,197.56. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The construction company reported $53.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $8.22. NVR had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $49.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVR will post 209.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

