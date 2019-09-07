Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) PT at C$41.54

Imperial Oil Ltd (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.54.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMO. GMP Securities cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James set a C$37.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$31.51 and a 52 week high of C$44.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$33.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.24. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 19.93%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

