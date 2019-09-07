Brokerages Set AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Target Price at $16.45

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

AMC Entertainment stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,682,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $21.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.62 and a beta of 0.86.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 615.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

