Brokerages Set Aena SME SA (BME:AENA) PT at €155.60

Shares of Aena SME SA (BME:AENA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €155.60 ($180.93).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($193.02) target price on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Aena SME has a fifty-two week low of €137.05 ($159.36) and a fifty-two week high of €184.90 ($215.00).

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

