Brokerages Expect Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Seabridge Gold reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

SA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Seabridge Gold stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,521. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.61 million, a PE ratio of -55.08 and a beta of -0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,809,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,498,000 after purchasing an additional 599,107 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 162,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,349,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

