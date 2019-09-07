Brokerages Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Post $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. PPG Industries reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.33.

In other news, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,743.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 130,127 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,748,000 after acquiring an additional 153,809 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG traded up $2.44 on Monday, reaching $115.78. 1,036,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,394. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $94.37 and a 12 month high of $121.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.46%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.