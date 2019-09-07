Brokerages Expect PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report sales of $28.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.87 million to $28.86 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $27.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year sales of $112.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.06 million to $113.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $116.03 million, with estimates ranging from $107.59 million to $123.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.38 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

PNNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

In related news, Chairman Arthur H. Penn bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 193,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,483. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,600. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 2,255.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNNT stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.21. 383,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,286. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $7.78.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

