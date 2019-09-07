Brokerages Expect Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) to announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forescout Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Forescout Technologies posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Forescout Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Forescout Technologies.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $78.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.14% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Forescout Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

In other news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $169,865.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Decesare sold 24,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $875,364.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,752 shares of company stock worth $6,876,489. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSCT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,769,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,780,000 after buying an additional 876,026 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,434,000. Corvex Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,446,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after buying an additional 450,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,236,000 after buying an additional 400,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSCT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 212,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,910. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -21.13 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. Forescout Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

