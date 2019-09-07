Brokerages Expect AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $585.18 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) will report sales of $585.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $576.75 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $575.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $577.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.69 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.

AVB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.87.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $522,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $277,724.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,454. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 575.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $215.75. The company had a trading volume of 684,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.80 and its 200-day moving average is $203.47. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $167.01 and a fifty-two week high of $216.80.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

