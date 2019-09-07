Brokerages Expect Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to Announce -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to report ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($3.82) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.40) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($2.90).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Atreca in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Atreca in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atreca in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter worth about $7,303,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter worth about $8,238,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter worth about $2,920,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the second quarter worth about $106,000. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCEL stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.43. 79,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,810. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.00. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

