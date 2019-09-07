Brokerages Anticipate Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $275.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) to announce $275.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $274.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $279.13 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $224.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

In related news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $38,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,463.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $79,843.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,606.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,119 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,470. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 31.3% during the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.33. 1,032,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,542. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 126.88, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.99. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

