Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.43 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Rad Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Bio-Rad Laboratories posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $7.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $335.59. 217,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,643. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.78. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $220.05 and a 12-month high of $345.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,089 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $362,724.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 310 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 285,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,094,000 after buying an additional 147,643 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 788,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,168,000 after buying an additional 100,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after buying an additional 95,768 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 545.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after buying an additional 91,162 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.95% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

