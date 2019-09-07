Brokerages Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $663.54 Million

Analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) will report $663.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $673.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $656.00 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $692.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $737.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 24.06%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALSN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter valued at $46,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,001.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.97. 1,052,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $53.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.55%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

