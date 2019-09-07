Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Britvic Plc (LON:BVIC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 917.50 ($11.99).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 878.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 906.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.23. Britvic has a 52-week low of GBX 740.50 ($9.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 971 ($12.69).

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

