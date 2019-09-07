Bread Market Cap Tops $28.01 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $28.01 million and $5.43 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00002999 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Binance, Kucoin and IDEX. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 28% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00214379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.01286023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016958 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bread is BRD.com . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy, OKEx, Cobinhood, Binance, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

