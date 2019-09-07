Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts predict that Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) will report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brady’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.61. Brady posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Brady will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brady.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Brady had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Brady’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brady and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

BRC stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.05. 648,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,603. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.19. Brady has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Brady news, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 9,288 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $474,431.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,202.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 7,498 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $362,378.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,379. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Brady by 46.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Brady by 41.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brady in the second quarter valued at $14,010,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

