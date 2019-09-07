Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $332.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $360.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.66 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.68 EPS.

SAM has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $372.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $346.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Beer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Boston Beer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $350.40.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $403.56 on Tuesday. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $230.93 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.51. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 500 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $178,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $2,130,425. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

