Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Price Target Raised to GBX 320 at Liberum Capital

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its price objective upped by Liberum Capital from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective (up previously from GBX 325 ($4.25)) on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 278.18 ($3.63).

Boohoo Group has a 52 week low of GBX 146.40 ($1.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 249.20 ($3.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 231.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 214.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03.

In other news, insider Brian Small bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £44,400 ($58,016.46).

About Boohoo Group

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

