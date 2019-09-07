Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BDRBF shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins cut shares of Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.34. 62,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,719. Bombardier has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

