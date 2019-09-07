Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of BE stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $538.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.75. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 539.17% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 25,000.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $67,000. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $162,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

