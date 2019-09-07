Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Bloom Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.88.
Shares of BE stock opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $538.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.75. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 25,000.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $67,000. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $162,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
Recommended Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.