BLOCKv (VEE) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,441.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Tidex and IDEX. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $6,441.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00213528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.01280955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00087125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016964 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,661,778,006 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Ethfinex, IDEX, Tidex, OKEx, Bittrex, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

