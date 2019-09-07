BlockMason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.30 Million

BlockMason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, BlockMason Credit Protocol has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlockMason Credit Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Bittrex and Kucoin. BlockMason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.30 million and approximately $156,814.00 worth of BlockMason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlockMason Credit Protocol Profile

BlockMason Credit Protocol’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlockMason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The official website for BlockMason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io

BlockMason Credit Protocol Token Trading

BlockMason Credit Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Kucoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockMason Credit Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockMason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

