BlockMason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Market Cap Hits $3.40 Million

BlockMason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, BlockMason Credit Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. BlockMason Credit Protocol has a market cap of $3.40 million and $167,564.00 worth of BlockMason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockMason Credit Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Upbit, Bittrex and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00215807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.00 or 0.01282933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00086983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016986 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000389 BTC.

BlockMason Credit Protocol Profile

BlockMason Credit Protocol was first traded on August 28th, 2017. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlockMason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlockMason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason

Buying and Selling BlockMason Credit Protocol

BlockMason Credit Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockMason Credit Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockMason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

