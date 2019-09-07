BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Insider Acquires $199,650.00 in Stock

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) insider Michael E. Leitner purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $199,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,515.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TCPC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 395,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $779.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.75%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.5% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 137,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 201,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TCPC. Oppenheimer set a $16.00 price target on BlackRock TCP Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

