BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on BJRI. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 321,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,644. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87. The company has a market capitalization of $756.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $76.50.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $301.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.35 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Deitchle purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg Trojan purchased 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $474,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.