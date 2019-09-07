Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.43 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and approximately $323.55 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $135.84 or 0.01291574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Huobi, Upbit and Altcoin Trader. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009540 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00214554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00086773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00016952 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000395 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00019582 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 17,854,986 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, MBAex, Bittrex, Bitrue, Bithumb, Bibox, Gate.io, Poloniex, OTCBTC, IDAX, Altcoin Trader, Bit-Z, OKEx, FCoin, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, BigONE, Kraken, Hotbit, Cobinhood, CoinZest, CoinEx, WazirX, Binance, HitBTC, Bitkub, Kucoin, BX Thailand, Bitbns, ZB.COM, Koinex, Upbit, YoBit, SouthXchange, Coinsuper, Korbit, Coinsquare, Huobi, CoinBene, Indodax and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

