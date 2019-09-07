Bitcoin Private Price Tops $0.20 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001917 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and Nanex. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $950,124.00 and $5,190.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 23.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00446245 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00100639 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00038905 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003560 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000513 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,768,471 coins and its circulating supply is 4,738,925 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Altcoin Trader, Sistemkoin, TOPBTC, HitBTC, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and Nanex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

