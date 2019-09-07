Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Barclays

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Big Lots from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Big Lots from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital set a $23.00 target price on shares of Big Lots and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Big Lots from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.83.

BIG stock opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.09. Big Lots has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $45.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.28.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 24.68%. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

