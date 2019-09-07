Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.27.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIG. Zacks Investment Research cut Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America set a $23.00 price objective on Big Lots and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Big Lots to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group set a $26.00 price objective on Big Lots and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE BIG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.76. 737,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $904.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.28. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $45.13.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Big Lots will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Big Lots by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

