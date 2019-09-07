BidaskClub Upgrades Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark raised Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.57.

FLXN opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $499.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.10. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 175.29% and a negative net margin of 368.31%. The business had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Clayman purchased 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $25,139.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,901.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 310.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 91,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

