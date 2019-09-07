BidaskClub Lowers SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

SPTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on SpartanNash in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Pivotal Research upgraded SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on SpartanNash from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

SPTN opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 0.05%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,476,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after purchasing an additional 90,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,288,000 after purchasing an additional 223,193 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 53.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 285,630 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 35.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 505,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 131,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

