BidaskClub Lowers AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered AGNC Investment from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AGNC Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.17.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.27. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.69 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 3.82%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,511,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 9,067,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,360,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,512,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 6,236,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,200 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

