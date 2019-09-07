BiblePay Hits One Day Volume of $511.00 (BBP)

BiblePay (CURRENCY:BBP) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, BiblePay has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. BiblePay has a total market cap of $930,672.00 and approximately $511.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiblePay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, C-CEX and CoinExchange.

BiblePay Coin Profile

BiblePay (BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2017. BiblePay’s total supply is 1,769,909,911 coins. The official message board for BiblePay is forum.biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official website is biblepay.org. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BiblePay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiblePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiblePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiblePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

