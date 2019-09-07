BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 87,596 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 125.2% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 634,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,431,000 after acquiring an additional 352,732 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 797,774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,776,000 after acquiring an additional 37,234 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,644,000. 4.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BBL traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $43.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,293. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $51.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.11%.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

