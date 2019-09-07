Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,205 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 67.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 667 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lisa Caputo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victor Kathy J. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,381,448 shares of company stock valued at $101,304,357. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BBY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.35. 2,596,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,944. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $47.72 and a 52-week high of $81.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.19 and its 200-day moving average is $69.36.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Cleveland Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

