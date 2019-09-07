Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92. Belvoir Lettings has a 12-month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 123 ($1.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Belvoir Lettings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

Belvoir Lettings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises in the United Kingdom. The company operates the franchised network of high street residential lettings and as estate agents with approximately 300 outlets primarily under the Newton Fallowell, Goodchilds, and Northwood brands.

