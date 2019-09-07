Bela (BELA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $57.00

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Bela has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bela token can now be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and OOOBTC. Bela has a market cap of $395,250.00 and $57.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bela

BELA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 49,875,616 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,206,999 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . The official website for Bela is livebela.com

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

