Bega Cheese Ltd (ASX:BGA) Insider Buys A$11,520.00 in Stock

Bega Cheese Ltd (ASX:BGA) insider Terrence(Terry) O’Brien bought 2,880 shares of Bega Cheese stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$4.00 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of A$11,520.00 ($8,170.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is A$4.74. The firm has a market cap of $854.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18. Bega Cheese Ltd has a one year low of A$3.79 ($2.69) and a one year high of A$7.62 ($5.40).

Bega Cheese Company Profile

Bega Cheese Limited engages in receiving, processing, manufacturing, and distributing dairy and other food-related products primarily in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Bega Cheese and Tatura Milk. The Bega Cheese segment manufactures, packages, and sells natural cheese, processed cheese, powders, butter, and branded food products.

