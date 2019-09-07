Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) rose 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.13, approximately 8,706,473 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 7,026,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America set a $25.00 target price on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,610 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $288,858,000 after buying an additional 574,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,982,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $185,717,000 after buying an additional 2,684,312 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,259,473 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,458,000 after buying an additional 1,317,631 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 505.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,712,146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,135,000 after buying an additional 3,098,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,251,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,778,000 after buying an additional 1,509,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

