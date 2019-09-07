Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.83.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. GMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, reaching C$1.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,959,810. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.53 and a 1 year high of C$4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.06 million and a P/E ratio of -7.81.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

