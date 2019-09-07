Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Insider Sells $235,174.59 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) insider Mark C. Mckenna sold 10,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $235,174.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,103.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.68.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

