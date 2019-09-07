Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Insider Sells $235,174.59 in Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) insider Mark C. Mckenna sold 10,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $235,174.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,103.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55.
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.68.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
