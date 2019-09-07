Basic Attention Token (BAT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $18.37 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $229.97 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, ABCC, Bancor Network and Kyber Network. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009536 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00213528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.01280955 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000142 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00087125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00016964 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000391 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,329,725,522 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CPDAX, Radar Relay, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, IDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Upbit, Huobi, DDEX, Binance, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, AirSwap, Liqui, ChaoEX, ZB.COM, Poloniex, Gate.io, LATOKEN, BitBay, WazirX, Livecoin, IDCM, Koinex, Cobinhood, ABCC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

